Mayo Playing Host to Prestigious Travel Writers’ Conference

This week, Ashford Castle, Mayo is playing host to the prestigious and world renowned Travel Classics International writers’ conference.

The conference is known for bringing together celebrated editors from a wide range of high-profile publications. These include popular titles like Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic Traveler and AFAR magazine.

The conference is taking place over four days (April 24-27), during which numerous American freelance travel writers will have the opportunity to hold individual meetings with assigning editors from the top travel, epicurean and lifestyle publications in the US. It is reported that over 60 top US travel editors and writers are attending the conference this weekend.

On day one of the conference, Tourism Ireland – as the grand sponsor of the event – hosted a welcome dinner in the George V Dining Room in Ashford Castle, in association with Brendan Vacations and Ashford Castle. The keynote speaker for the event was Jesse Ashlock, the deputy global editorial director and US editor of Condé Nast Traveler.