Minister of State Reveals the Most Visited OPW Sites in Ireland for 2022

Kilkenny Castle has overtaken some incredible competition to take the title of the most popular paid visitor attraction managed by the Office of Public Works (OPW) in Ireland.

The iconic local landmark topped the list which included the likes of the Rock of Cashel, Kilmainham Gaol, Clonmacnoise and Dublin Castle.

Over three-quarters of a million people have visited the landmark in each of the past two years, with 799,032 making their way there in 2018.

Glendalough in Wicklow was at the second place in terms of visitor numbers with 732,824 (visitors) in 2018. The Botanic Gardens in Dublin came third with 655,609 visitors last year.

Across 10 publicly-owned sites administered by the OPW in Dublin, 2.1 million people visited them last year.

This included 430,960 at Kilmainham Goal, 431,340 at Dublin Castle and 389,932 at Farmleigh Estate by the Phoenix Park. The list was released by Minister of State Kevin Moran through a parliamentary question.

Minister of State Kevin Moran said: “Notwithstanding the considerable extent of locations, both staffed and unstaffed sites, which are currently available, it is clear that further visitor potential exists within the portfolio of properties in State care.“

The top locations in the rest of the counties listed by the OPW are as follows: