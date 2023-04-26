Tourism Ireland Leads Sales Mission to the US

Tourism Ireland, together with a delegation of 15 tourism companies from Ireland and four American tour operators, is undertaking a sales blitz to the east coast of the United States this week.

The ‘Best of Ireland’ sales mission will visit key cities in the United States, including Raleigh, Atlanta, Sarasota and Boca Raton. The busy schedule includes a B2B event in each city, as well as interactive presentations showcasing Ireland – with the participating companies from Ireland promoting and selling their products and services to the American travel agents in attendance.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “This week’s ‘Best of Ireland’ sales mission to Raleigh, Atlanta, Sarasota and Boca Raton provides an excellent platform to highlight the many things to see and do, and all that is new and exciting, on a vacation in Ireland in 2023. It’s a really good opportunity for our tourism partners from Ireland to inform and influence the travel professionals they meet about what Ireland has to offer and, importantly, to encourage them to include the destination in their future programmes and recommend it to their clients.

“The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6 billion for the economy.”

A similar ‘Best of Ireland’ sales mission visited Dallas, Houston, Denver and Los Angeles in February.

Tourism businesses taking part in Tourism Ireland’s ‘Best of Ireland’ sales mission this week include: