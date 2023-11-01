Qatar Tourism to Lead Delegation of 42 Partners at WTM London

Qatar Tourism is set to represent the State of Qatar at the upcoming World Travel Market (WTM) in London, leading a delegation of 42 esteemed hospitality and corporate partners.

Taking place from 6 – 8 November at ExCeL London, WTM 2023 will bring together more than 51,000 senior travel industry professionals, distinguished speakers, and representatives from global tourism boards to explore the latest industry trends.

Spread over 609 sqm, the two-storey Qatari pavilion will showcase the destination’s one-of-a-kind attractions, while demonstrating the country’s unique blend of modernity and cultural authenticity.

His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “We are pleased to return to WTM London this year to showcase Qatar’s sustained momentum following the world’s biggest sporting event in 2022 as well as the country’s expanded tourism offering, which includes new hotels and resorts, as well as our latest promotional campaigns and tourism products. The UK is a key source market for international visitors to Qatar and we look forward to connecting with our valued stakeholders during WTM.”

Qatar Tourism’s pavilion will feature a range of immersive experiences including a Whale Shark activation which will allow visitors to step into an oceanic enclave to witness the beauty of this endangered species up close. In addition, the Dynamic Souq Experience will transport visitors to a bustling traditional market with real-time sights and sounds from one of Qatar’s most popular tourist attractions, Souq Waqif. By utilising cutting-edge projection mapping technology, the booth’s windows will serve as portals to the authentic exteriors of the Souq.

Visitors can also enjoy a fully immersive room with panoramic views of iconic destinations across Qatar. Within this space, visitors can explore and interact with Qatar’s distinctive tourism offerings in real-time.

To shine a spotlight on Qatar’s heritage, this year’s pavilion will incorporate a dedicated cultural area where visitors can receive personalised Arabic calligraphy gifts, savour traditional Arabic coffee, and apply henna art by skilled artists.

This year’s booth will see 39 hospitality partners and three corporate partners including Discover Qatar, Qatar Airways, and Expo 2023 Doha.

WTM London is the premier global event for the travel industry, where leaders, buyers, and companies gather to network, negotiate, and discover the latest industry trends.