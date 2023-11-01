Dublin Airport Unveils Flight Schedule Details for Winter Season

Dublin Airport has announced details of its flight schedule for the winter season, which will commence now, from the start of November, and runs until the end of March 2024.

This winter will see Dublin Airport serve 130 destinations worldwide with 44 airline partners as it continues to strengthen its global reach.

The schedule includes more than 1,140 flights each week to more than 100 European cities.

Passengers will be able to fly coast-to-coast direct from Dublin Airport to the USA with over 150 flights each week to destinations such as, Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Francisco and Washington DC.

Details of all of the destinations and the frequency of flights served by airline partners can be found in Dublin Airport’s easy-to-read guide, which also contains a range of helpful information such as a list of handy travel tips and passenger safety information.

London continues to be the most served city destination from Dublin. This winter will see 317 London bound flights alone departing Dublin Airport each week.

More than 24 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first nine months of 2023.