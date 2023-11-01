Iconic Ski Resort Val d’Isère Adds to Luxury Portfolio of Accommodation

World renowned ski resort Val d’Isère has added to its luxury portfolio for the upcoming season with brand-new accommodation, ranging from hotel brand Airelles’ first ever chalet, to Alpine Collections’ new prestige hotel, Silverstone and Le Val d’Isère Hotel’s latest addition, Solaise Apartment, located in the heart of the village.

Each accommodation option will complete any visit to Val d’Isère in style with access to private chefs, luxury spas and impressive restaurants.

Les Airelles

Airelles Val d’Isère has introduced its first ever ski-in and ski-out chalet for the brand which is set to open on the 8th December, boasting four bedrooms to accommodate up to eight guests, with picturesque views of the Bellevarde. The idyllic location of Chalet Schuss is nestled next to the hotel Airelles, offering direct access to the slopes for the ultimate ski holiday with family and friends. The luxury and elegantly designed chalet is spread across two floors and includes an excellently equipped kitchen for cosy meals in or a warming feast prepared by the chalet’s private chef, after a long day out in the snow. Guests also have access to a personal butler and housekeeping staff. As part of the Airelles hotel, guests can enjoy the five star facilities, including the Guerlain Spa and Ski-Room by Bernard Orcel, where one can rent the latest ski equipment, as well as trying out the selection of exquisite restaurants such as LOULOU and Japanese inspired Matsuhisa.

Silverstone by Alpine Collection, an exclusive prestige hotel on the Santons slope

Silverstone by Alpine Collection is an exciting new addition to the group’s accommodation range, located just minutes from the village centre. The ski-in ski-out opulent chalet offers two deluxe suites, and four spacious penthouses hosting groups of between eight to seventeen. Complete with a private pool, cinema room and massage booth, this high-end property provides groups with a charming setting, boasting striking views across the snow-capped mountains. Each apartment offers bespoke furnishings, mixing traditional Alpine design with high-end modern features for a truly luxurious experience. This new accommodation provides the perfect base for those looking for a more flexible stay.

Solaise Apartment at Le Val d’Isère Hotel

Groups looking for a slightly more affordable stay can head to the 3-star Solaise Apartment, located in the Le Val d’Isère Hotel. In the heart of the village, the new penthouse apartment boasts stunning views, sleeping up to twelve guests. The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen and spacious living area, providing all the comforts of home. As part of the hotel, guests have access to the spacious spa, swimming pool, steam room and gym, giving plenty on offer to make for a relaxing visit. Whilst breakfast is included in the apartment, the hotel itself also has a great food offering, which guests can experience with quick bites such as local charcuterie and cheese boards to comforting and heartwarming dishes after a chilly day out.

Les Airelles, Chalet Schuss starts from €70,000 for 7 nights, on a full board basis

Silverstone by Alpine Collection start from €26,820 a week for 8 people with a private pool, on a half-board basis

The Solaise Apartment starts from €2,000 a night