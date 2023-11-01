Etihad Adds 3rd ‘Big Bird’ Airbus A380 to London-Abu Dhabi Service

Etihad Airways will add a third daily ‘Big Bird’ Airbus A380 to its highly popular London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi service on 1 November.

The new A380 service is in response to increased customer demand, and with the aircraft upgrade, the award-winning national airline of the United Arab Emirates has boosted capacity on its four daily flights to Abu Dhabi from London.

Ed Fotheringham, Etihad Vice-President of Global Sales, said: “Our third A380 on flights to London is great news for our guests.

“The aircraft adds increased capacity between Abu Dhabi and London Heathrow and is ideally timed to further connect people between the UK, the UAE and onwards across Etihad’s growing global network.”

Onboard Etihad’s A380

68 Economy Space seats offer an additional four inches in leg room, and 337 Economy Smart seats come with Etihad’s signature fixed-wing headrest and large pillows for added comfort.

70 Business Studios® are available on Etihad’s A380 upper deck, granting privacy to customers and creating a serene atmosphere. On the upper deck, guests can enjoy access to The Lobby, a serviced lounge and bar area located between the First and Business cabins.

In addition, guests will benefit from Etihad’s unique partnership with Armani/Casa, delivering an elevated Business experience. The dining service features ceramics, glassware, cutlery and serving ware, as well as premium textiles and a memory foam mattress for a completely luxurious inflight experience.

Guests can choose from nine First Apartments featuring a private living space with exquisite amenities and designer tableware, a wide leather lounge chair and a separate ottoman which converts into an 80″ lie-flat bed. First guests can freshen up in the comfort of the Apartment with personal vanity units, as well as take advantage of the shower room.

The Residence

The Residence is the world’s only three-room suite in the sky with guests able to enjoy service and hospitality from a dedicated team of Etihad cabin crew. Available to book for up to two guests, The Residence features a private living room, bedroom and ensuite bathroom where guests can refresh in a shower at 40,000ft.

The guests’ choice of meals will be prepared from an à la carte menu which will be served on designer tableware in the private living room, or they could choose to wake up with breakfast in bed. Indulgent options range from gourmet cuisine to lighter refreshments and include luxuries such as champagne and caviar.