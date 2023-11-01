Tourism Ireland Welcomes Nat Geo’s Inclusion of Ireland on ‘Cool List 2024’

Prestigious travel magazine National Geographic Traveller (UK) has unveiled its ‘Cool List 2024’ – the 30 most exciting destinations to visit in 2024 – and Belfast and the Wild Atlantic Way feature on the list.

Welcoming the news, Alice Mansergh, Tourism Ireland’s Chief Executive Designate, said: “I’m really delighted that Belfast and the Wild Atlantic Way have been included in National Geographic Traveller’s ‘Cool List 2024’. Next year, we’ll be promoting Belfast 2024, which will see a programme of cultural events take place across the city. And 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way. Of course, the heritage and scenery of the Wild Atlantic Way span millennia but it’s certainly nice to take a moment to celebrate this iconic route, which came together into one 10 years ago next year.

“Accolades like this give Tourism Ireland another great hook to continue to promote Belfast, the Wild Atlantic Way and the island of Ireland around the world as a ‘must see’ destination.”

This is what National Geographic Traveller had to say about Belfast: “A long-promised year of culture comes to the home of the Titanic … Most details are still under wraps, but Belfast’s riverfront and maritime heritage will loom large, with a mass boat-building initiative, among others.”

This is what National Geographic Traveller said about the Wild Atlantic Way: “Winding for 1,600 miles along the rugged west coast, the Wild Atlantic Way has become one of Europe’s most exciting road trips, not least because it ticks off some of Ireland’s most memorable experiences … It’s celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, and a string of new experiences along its route means there’s more to enjoy than ever.