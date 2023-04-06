SEARCH
Qatar Airways Updates on Added Benefits of new Dublin-Doha Plane

Qatar Airways has confirmed that its 787/900 plane – which will be servicing its expanded Dublin-Doha route going forward – is fully equipped with a business class suite, similar to that of the Qsuite, offering 30 individual business class seats/suites.

Earlier this week, Qatar Airways confirmed it will be increasing frequency on its Dublin – Doha route to double daily departures, starting on June 1.

Qatar Airways will also be changing equipment from the old Boeing Dreamliner 787/800 to the larger Dreamliner 787/900. The new aircraft will feature 30 Business class seats as well as 281 Economy class seats.

Each seat has a personal TV featuring Audio Video onDemand (AVOD). Passengers can create their own playlist of music to listen to using over 50 different albums. Complimentary inflight meals are offered on all Qatar Airways flights; 20 special meal types for dietary requirements are also available by contacting Qatar Airways.

Both business travellers and tourists will be interested in the Dublin – Doha service due to its onward connections. Doha Airport connects travellers to many destinations in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

