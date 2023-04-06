ITIC to Hold Flagship Conference in Athlone on September 18

September 18th will be a key date in the tourism calendar with the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation’s (ITIC) flagship conference taking place in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone.



Moderated by broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald, the conference will include a number of high profile speakers and promises to be an unmissable event for tourism and hospitality leaders.

The theme of the conference will include sustainability and competitiveness, two key pillars for Irish tourism’s recovery with demand looking strong but supply under pressure.



The full programme will be released soon and tickets will go on sale.