Princess Hosts Two Family Day Ship Visits Onboard Regal Princess

Last weekend, the Princess UK and Europe sales team hosted two family day ship visits for agents on Regal Princess. The family days took place in Cobh (on Sat 21 June) and Dublin (on Sun 22 June).

The Princess Difference

Travel agents from Travel Counsellors were invited to bring their families onboard for the day to experience the Princess Difference and see all the Princess has to offer for families. The day started with a snippet of entertainment in the Princess Theatre, followed by time in the youth centres were the children were all given a Stanley Bear to take home with them. Then there was free time to explore the ship, have lunch on top deck and use the pool facilitates. Agents gave extremely positive feedback – for some, it was their first time on a cruise ship – and adults and children alike had an amazing time onboard.

For More on Princess Cruises

