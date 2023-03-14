fbpx
Princess Hosts Two Family Day Ship Visits Onboard Regal Princess

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
Last weekend, the Princess UK and Europe sales team hosted two family day ship visits for agents on Regal Princess. The family days took place in Cobh (on Sat 21 June) and Dublin (on Sun 22 June).

The Princess Difference

Travel agents from Travel Counsellors were invited to bring their families onboard for the day to experience the Princess Difference and see all the Princess has to offer for families. The day started with a snippet of entertainment in the Princess Theatre, followed by time in the youth centres were the children were all given a Stanley Bear to take home with them. Then there was free time to explore the ship, have lunch on top deck and use the pool facilitates.  Agents gave extremely positive feedback – for some, it was their first time on a cruise ship – and adults and children alike had an amazing time onboard.

For More on Princess Cruises

For more on Princess Cruises, check out ITTN’s recent interview with Eithne Williamson:

Coffee Break with Eithne Williamson from Princess Cruises
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
From Fenway Park to FIFA 2026, Boston Offers Sports, Sights & More

