Melanie Thom Joins Flexible Autos

By Shane Cullen
Flexible Autos announces Melanie Thom is joining their team as Sales Director North. Melanie joins with an impressive track record and over 25 years of experience in the travel and car rental industries, joining from Auto Europe / Driveaway.

Sue Dixon, Owner and Founder of Flexible Autos

“We are delighted to welcome Melanie to the Flexible Autos family,” said Sue Dixon, Owner and Founder of Flexible Autos. “Her wealth of experience and innovative approach align perfectly with our vision for the future. Mel brings her extensive knowledge and strong trade partnerships which will become pivotal in driving our sales efforts to new heights.”

Flexible Autos is a leading UK trade-only car hire broker offering competitive prices in over 170 countries worldwide at more than 23,000 locations.

In addition, online check-in is available with a variety of suppliers with new partners being added all the time. Currently, the list includes:

  • Alamo
  • Hertz
  • Sixt
  • Goldcar Rental
  • Rhodium Car Rental
  • Sicily by Car
  • Orlando Rent a Car
  • Firefly Car Rental
  • Key ‘n Go

Head to www.flexibleautos.com for more information.

