ITAA Welcomes News that IALPA Accepts Invitation to Talks with Aer Lingus

Dublin, 26th June 2024 The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has welcomed the news that the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association has accepted an invitation to talks with Aer Lingus tomorrow, Thursday 27th June.

With industrial action set to continue in the meantime, the ITAA are once again asking that both parties put the customer at the centre of the agenda and to approach the talks with the will to find a resolution which will work for both sides.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the the ITAA said, “We are asking them to sit down in a respectful, sensible manner and find the solution that is there to be found.”

Dunne continued, “ITAA members have been working hard on behalf of their customers to minimize the disruption to them and to rebook them and get them away on their holidays.”

“The good news is that ITAA Travel Agents around the country have reported that they have now managed to rebook / reroute or arrange refunds for the majority of their customers who have been impacted by cancellations. However many people only get the chance of one holiday per year and they have spent a lot of their money on it – it is hugely disappointing that their long and carefully arranged plans are now in disarray. Therefore, we are asking both sides to come to the talks in a spirit of goodwill, to listen to each other and make up their minds to find a solution which can allow both sides to get back to looking after customers. Disputes all end sooner or later – it is within their power to make it sooner.”

At this time of year Aer Lingus carries approximately 44,000 passengers daily. Aer Lingus has so far cancelled 270 flights because of the work-to-rule and a planned eight-hour strike on Saturday. Passengers can check their consumer rights on the Irish Aviation Authority website www.iaa.ie