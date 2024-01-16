Princess Cruises Offering Reduced Fares for 3rd and 4th Guests Sharing Same Stateroom

From January 16-31, Princess Cruises is offering holidaymakers reduced fares for third and fourth guests sharing the same stateroom, starting from as little as €115 per person.

This limited-time promotion is available on select 2024 cruises across sailings from Southampton and in the Mediterranean. All cruises can be secured with a low €50 per person deposit.

In the Mediterranean, guests can take advantage of this promotion and book on the newest addition to the Princess fleet, Sun Princess, as well as Island Princess.

The offer is also available on cruises sailing from Southampton, including Regal Princess which navigates the British Isles, Sky Princess offering cruises to destinations like Northern Europe, the Canary Islands and Spain & Portugal, and Caribbean Princess for voyages to Iceland, Greenland and Norway.

Other deals which can be secured with a €50pp low deposit include:

Seven-night Mediterranean cruise on Sun Princess, sailing from Barcelona to Rome and calling at Gibraltar, Marseille, Genoa and La Spezia. The cruise departs on 1 June 2024 and Princess Standard Interior fares start from €521pp based on four guests sharing a stateroom.

10-night Grand Western Mediterranean on Island Princess, sailing roundtrip Rome and calling at Cagliari, Palermo, Valletta, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik and Salerno. Departs on 25 September 2024 and Princess Standard interior fares start from €637pp based on four guests sharing a stateroom.

