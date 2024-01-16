Feargal Ó Coigligh Appointed Secretary General at Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has announced the appointment of Feargal Ó Coigligh as Secretary General of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, following Government approval.

Mr Ó Coigligh is currently Assistant Secretary in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with responsibility for housing policy and co-ordinating Housing-for-All. Prior to that he had responsibility for water services, including Uisce Éireann.

Mr Ó Coigligh was Assistant Secretary for Culture and Arts from 2015 to 2018 where he oversaw the Decade of Centenaries including the successful Ireland 2016 Centenary Programme. Prior to that he had responsibility for Heritage policy, including the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Minister Martin said: “I am looking forward to working closely with Feargal in continuing the important work of this Department, which plays a key role in leading the sustainable development of Tourism, Culture, Arts, the Gaeltacht, Sport, and the Media. These sectors play a crucial role in building social progress, and enhancing wellbeing, and cultural and economic growth across Irish society.”