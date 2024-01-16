Ikos Resorts Launches Global Marketing Campaign Focused on Greek Hospitality, ‘Discover Philoxenia’

Sani/Ikos Group has launched a new global marketing campaign for Ikos Resorts – its award-winning, luxury all-inclusive hotel chain across the Mediterranean.

The campaign has the tagline ‘Discover Philoxenia’ and focuses on the theme of Greek hospitality/’philoxenia’.

Paolo Tubito, chief marketing officer of Sani/Ikos Group, said: “This is the DNA and true meaning of Philoxenia, born in Greece. Making people feel like they belong here, no matter where they come from.”

“With this new Ikos brand campaign, running globally, we wish to capture the unique stories of our visitors. Their happiness when they enjoy our top-quality services and connect with the beautiful Mediterranean destinations. The warm family care they experience everyday, interacting with our staff. And, through our guests’ stories, our aim is to showcase the modern face of the renowned Greek hospitality, leaving our mark on the growth of luxury tourism in Greece and across the Mediterranean.”