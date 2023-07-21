NCL to Significantly Upgrade ‘Norwegian Joy’ Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)’s Norwegian Joy ship will undergo enhancements in January 2024 to elevate the onboard guest experience with popular offerings, including a new Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, expanded Vibe Beach Club, 64 new staterooms, redesigned Three-Bedroom The Haven Premier Owner’s Suites and more.

When Norwegian Joy emerges from the three-week dry dock taking place from 22nd January 2024 to 12th February 2024, guests will have access to an elevated onboard spa experience with a brand-new Thermal Suite, soon-to-be the largest of the Breakaway-Plus class ships.

Designed with NCL guest feedback in mind, the debuting Spa Thermal Suite will boast a more centralised layout with an unparalleled arrival experience featuring elegant sculptures and an entrance corridor encompassed with waterfalls.

A separate lounge area will feature three times as many hot tile loungers, and guests will be able to enjoy easy access to relaxing and reinvigorating experiences including a sauna, ice room and aromatic steam room.

Additional innovative offerings include a new Biostation with IV Drip Therapy, an increasingly popular rejuvenating treatment delivering essential nutrients to the body; four-senses loungers for the ultimate sensory experience for deep relaxation; and Kneipp haptic foot therapy, which massages feet as guests walk across the pebbled moving stream that alternates between hot and cold foot baths.

The all-new Thermal Suite will replace the Galaxy Pavilion, the ship’s virtual-reality complex.

“Delivering exceptional experiences across our fleet is what we strive to do,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We have listened to our guests and have taken action. With this revitalisation we are adding some of the most beloved spaces and offerings across our ships to enhance the guest experience aboard Norwegian Joy. Guests will have a greater variety of staterooms to choose from and a world class, full-service spa to spend their days at sea fully immersed in relaxation.”