Universal Orlando Resort to Open DreamWorks Animation Theme Park in 2024

Universal Orlando Resort will add a dedicated DreamWorks Animation theme park next year.

It will feature fan favourite animated characters like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls and Gaby’s Dollhouse.

The new DreamWorks land, coming to Universal Studios Florida, is part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024 and is a continuation of Universal’s commitment to rich storytelling that places guests of all ages in the most incredible and immersive environments.