SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsUniversal Orlando Resort to Open DreamWorks Animation Theme Park in 2024
Travel News

Universal Orlando Resort to Open DreamWorks Animation Theme Park in 2024

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
10

Universal Orlando Resort will add a dedicated DreamWorks Animation theme park next year.

It will feature fan favourite animated characters like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls and Gaby’s Dollhouse.

Universal Orlando DreamWorks Park
Universal Orlando DreamWorks Park

The new DreamWorks land, coming to Universal Studios Florida, is part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024 and is a continuation of Universal’s commitment to rich storytelling that places guests of all ages in the most incredible and immersive environments.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Dublin Ranked Among Most Disability-Friendly European Capitals
Next article
NCL to Significantly Upgrade ‘Norwegian Joy’ Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie