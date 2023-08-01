NCL Announces Bonus Commission for Agents on NCL Europe Cruises Booked in August

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced that UK and Ireland agents will receive a bonus commission of up to £100 (€116) on each NCL Europe 2023 cruise booked between 1st and 31st August, 2023.

Gary Anslow, NCL’s senior director of sales UK and Ireland, said: “This bonus commission represents a rewarding earning opportunity for agents. With nine of our ships sailing from 13 ports in Europe, and with a season extending through to November, our breadth of product offers something for everyone.”

The bonus commission includes bookings made on Norwegian Viva, NCL’s newest ship and the second vessel in the cruise line’s ground-breaking Prima Class, debuting this August and sailing an inaugural season of voyages to the Mediterranean and Greek Isles.

Mr Anslow added: “August represents a great opportunity for agents to showcase the range and value of our Summer and Autumn 2023 itineraries. Using our current 35% off and up to £250 air credit campaign, alongside the exceptional value of our Free at Sea package, which includes specialty dining, premium beverages, shore excursion discounts and more – will enable our UK and Ireland agent partners to fully benefit from the bonus commission.”

Europe 2023 highlights include:

12-day Cruise to Europe: France, Spain & Portugal from Bilbao, Spain on Norwegian Gem (ncl.com)

14-day Cruise to Northern Europe: Norway & Scotland from Tromsø, Norway on Norwegian Star (ncl.com)

