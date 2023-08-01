CLIA UK & Ireland to Hold RiverView Conference 2024 in Amsterdam from March 11-13

Industry group, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland has announced its RiverView Conference 2024 will take place from March 11-13 in Amsterdam.

The event, the 12th to be held, will highlight the latest river cruise ships, information and selling advice. It is open to all CLIA member agents and will include multiple ship visits, key speaker sessions and a networking trade fair.

The inaugural RiverView event took place in Amsterdam in 2011.

A total of nine lines will have ships moored in Amsterdam, and are available for agents to visit across two days. Delegates will spend two nights onboard one of the ships, with hosted dinners.

A number of global river cruise themes will be covered including sustainability, innovation, new itineraries and attracting first-time customers. A new-to-selling river cruise session will take place remotely, just before the main programme, which attending agents can pre-register for.

Andy Harmer

Andy Harmer, managing director CLIA UK & Ireland, said: “The popularity of river cruise is booming, and RiverView will again help agents capitalise on this demand. Last year’s conference was our biggest ever, and we’ll go one better in 2024 by having even more delegates and ships on hand. This is the ideal event for the trade to hone their first-hand knowledge and expertise, which in turn they can pass on to their customers and colleagues.”

To join the conversation, use #CLIAAmsterdam24

Registration will open later this month. For more information, go to cruising.org.