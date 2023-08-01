SEARCH
UNESCO Warns Venice ‘At Risk’ From Overtourism

By Geoff Percival

UNESCO has recommended Venice be listed as an “at risk” world heritage site, due to damage done by overtourism.

UNESCO said Venice is lacking strategic vision to tackle overtourism, even though the city has restricted cruise ship and day trip activity.

It said, a mix of overtourism and climate change, leading to rising sea levels, is threatening irreversible damage on the heritage site.

UNESCO has 55 world heritage sites on its “at risk” list and is monitoring a further 200 or so.

Venice receives nearly 30 million tourist visitors a year. The Italian city had been on UNESCO’s “at risk” radar a couple of years ago, but a decision was delayed to give the local authorities and Italian government the chance to strategise.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
