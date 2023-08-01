State of Washington Tourism and Port of Seattle Appoints Black Diamond as UK & Ireland PR Agency

The State of Washington Tourism (SWT) and Port of Seattle has appointed London-based integrated communications agency Black Diamond to manage its public relations, consumer and travel trade activity in the UK and Ireland.

Washington State is home to an abundance of natural wonders with three national parks – Mount Rainier, North Cascades and Olympic – offering stunning encounters with nature, in addition to the San Juan Islands.

Starting August 1, Black Diamond’s strategy will position the State of Washington as a desirable tourism destination beyond Seattle, with a particular focus on increasing and encouraging visitation to the rural regions for slow travel and soft adventures.

Managing Director of Black Diamond, Jim O’Doire commented: “We are delighted to be able to announce our appointment as the State of Washington and Port of Seattle’s UK & Ireland communications agency. Bolstering our expanding portfolio of US clients, this welcome addition will complement our existing activities and representation in the state. With our extensive knowledge of the Pacific Northwest, outdoor activities, including several ski clients, combined with our team of communication experts, we are delighted to be promoting travel to such a rich destination for adventure and expand the state’s knowledge amongst our industry peers.”

Black Diamond will manage the account alongside its wider portfolio of destination clients across Europe, Japan, the South Pacific, Australia and the USA, including Aspen, Whistler, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and California.