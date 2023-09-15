MSC Cruises Agent Incentive Starts Today – Win a Mini Cruise during CLIA Cruise Week

Ahead of CLIA Cruise Week, which runs from the 18th – 25th of September, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland has announced the launch of a new travel agent incentive to mark the occasion.

The incentive will start today, 15th September and will end on 26th September with winners to be announced on social media on the 26th September. The incentive will offer agents the chance to win one mini cruise each day of the week between 18th and 25th September by booking sailings on board Euribia for the winter of 2023/2024 or any summer 2024 sailings.

Each day of the week, travel agents will have the opportunity to win a sailing for two in a balcony cabin on board MSC Virtuosa. Sailings can be up to 4 nights, departing from Southampton during the summer 2024 season. To be automatically entered into the prize draw, agents must complete bookings via the MSC Cruises agent portal, MSC Book, between the 15th – 24th of September, for MSC Euribia winter 23/24 sailings and all summer 2024 sailings.

Commenting on the incentive, Steve Williams, Director of Sales at MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said: “CLIA Cruise Week is an important celebration for our industry, showcasing to our customers what a versatile break cruises can be and how they can appeal to every age group. We are incredibly pleased to offer this incentive to our agent community who work tirelessly to champion the MSC Cruises brand and are thrilled to be able to reward them for their efforts.”

The winners will be announced on the MSC Cruises Travel Agents UK and Ireland Facebook page on the 25th of September and will be contacted by their sales manager or trade support.

To access MSC Book, agents can visit www.mscbook.com

Competition Terms & Conditions

7 mini cruises in a balcony cabin for 2 guests will be given away during CLIA Cruise Week. Applicable cruises are up to 4 nights in duration excluding half terms & summer holidays onboard MSC Virtuosa from Southampton in Summer 2024 season (April 2024 – October 2024). The winner needs to confirm their choice by 31/12/2023 or the prize will be forfeited. Bookings made between 15/09/2023 to 24/09/2023 on MSC Euribia Winter 2023/24 sailings from Southampton and all Summer 2024 bookings will be automatically entered into the prize draw to win a mini cruise. Winners will be announced on the MSC Cruises Travel Agents UK & Ireland Facebook page on Monday 25th September 2023 and winning agents will be contacted either by their sales manager or Trade Support.