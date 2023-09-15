SEARCH
Aer Lingus Announces Cabin Crew Recruitment Drive

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Aer Lingus is delighted to announce a new recruitment drive aimed at hiring over 200 cabin crew members in partnership with Nobox Recruitment.

These exciting job opportunities are designed to attract a diverse group of people, reflecting Aer Lingus’s wholehearted commitment to expanding and diversifying its workforce.

Photographer – Sean Hayes

Successful candidates will embark on an intensive six-week paid training program, hosted at Aer Lingus’ Training Academy in Dublin. Training courses are scheduled to run from January to May 2024, aligning with Aer Lingus’ busy summer flight schedule.

The comprehensive program provides candidates with training for both short-haul routes operated by Airbus A320 aircraft and long-haul flights with training on Airbus A321 Neo aircraft, one of the most sustainable aircraft crossing the Atlantic. Successful candidates will undertake a wide range of theoretical and practical components, health and safety procedures and customer-experience training.

Aer Lingus takes great pride in the career progression and dedication of its cabin crew, with ongoing training, mentoring and development opportunities within Inflight Services. Many cabin crew members make long term careers as cabin crew and progress to other roles within the organisation, such as Senior Cabin Crew member, Cabin Service Manager, Safety/SEP Instructor, Service Instructor, and Operations Crew Manager.

Photographer – Sean Hayes

Every day is varied for cabin crew, and their consistent goal is to ensure the safety of every customer while upholding the Aer Lingus onboard experience.

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years of age or over, eligible to live and work in the Republic of Ireland, have fluent spoken and written English, hold a valid EEA Passport allowing unrestricted worldwide travel, have the ability to obtain a US visa and have at least 12 months combined experience in a customer service/sales role.

Timings: Applications open from September 15th, 2023

MONTHRecruitment Assessment Day Dates
OCT19th and 20th October
NOV9th and 10th November
NOV23rd and 24th November
DEC8th December

To apply please visit https://www.aerlingus.com/careers/careers-in-the-air/cabin-crew.

Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Princess Cruises Unveils CLIA Cruise Week Offer

