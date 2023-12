All of us here at ITTN would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all of our Industry Friends and Colleagues for your support during 2023; and wish you a happy, safe and fun festive period.

From today, we are taking a well needed break, we will return to delivering daily news from the January 2, 2024.

We wish you and your family and friends a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.

(Sharon, Geoff, Carrie, Allie, Shane, Paul, Emer, Charly and Ita)