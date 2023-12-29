Hays Travel Appoints Former M&S Retail Director to Board of Directors

Hays Travel has appointed Helen Milford to its board as a non-executive director.

Ms Milford will join the Hays board on January 1. A respected retail industry veteran, Ms Milford is a former retail director for Marks and Spencer (M&S) and has held senior retail, people and customer service roles in UK retail across the likes of Boots, Asda, and Sainsbury’s.

Ms Milford said: “I am delighted to be joining Hays Travel at what is a pivotal and exciting time as the business continues to grow in size and reputation. I booked my first holiday at the Seaham branch of Hays Travel, where it all started and where I grew up. As a business with such a strong culture and values I am really impressed with how colleagues are truly empowered to deliver for their customers and communities.”

Dame Irene Hays said: “We could not be happier that Helen is joining our board as a non-executive director, bringing with her unparalleled experience across retail, people, and transformation. She shares our values, and – just like Hays Travel – was born in Seaham right here in the North East of England. We have had an exceptional year and seen our retail operation flourish and expand, making now the right time for us to seek advice and challenge. Helen is the perfect fit for Hays Travel and we are looking forward to working with her in the new year.”