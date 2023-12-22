SEARCH
Dubai International Airport Eliminating Need for Passenger Passports

By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Dubai is introducing a new biometric scanning/identification system, which will allow for all air passengers flying into and out of Dubai International Airport to travel without a passport.

That would include the many travellers from Ireland who avail of Emirates’ double daily route linking Dublin to Dubai.

Nearly 24 million people visited Dubai last year, with similar numbers expected to be logged for this year.

Once new biometric identification is logged it will be stored which can eliminate long queues on later trips.

