Los Angeles Tourism Targets Irish Visitors in New Marketing Campaign

Los Angeles has launched a tourism marketing campaign specifically targeting Irish and UK visitors.

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LA Tourism) has kicked off its autumn 2023 consumer ad campaign “Now Playing” with a €1.24m investment across Ireland and the UK.

To complement existing trade and PR activity, LA Tourism is conducting consumer advertising in Ireland and the Manchester area for the first time.

The campaign will run in October and November before returning in early 2024.

Francine Sheridan, Regional Vice President, Europe and ME, LA Tourism, said: “This is LA Tourism’s biggest ever consumer advertising investment in the UK and Ireland, showing our continued support for these key markets. We are excited to bring our consumer advertising to Ireland and the Manchester area for the first time to target travellers in these important regions, complementing our long-standing trade and PR efforts. We expect the new creative will entice travellers to choose LA for studios and attractions, food, outdoors and wellness, sports, shopping, and arts and culture.”

Kathy Smits, Senior Vice President, Global Tourism Development, LA Tourism said: “The direct air service from the UK and Ireland to LA has already surpassed 2019 levels, making it even easier for British and Irish holidaymakers to experience the Los Angeles lifestyle. We anticipate this campaign will inspire more people to choose LA in 2024.”

Bill Karz, Senior Vice President, Brand and Digital Marketing, LA Tourism, said: “The UK and Ireland campaign is a key part of our global marketing strategy to put LA at the front of traveller’s minds when selecting their 2024 holiday. In addition to the UK and Ireland flight, the “Now Playing” campaign will collectively reach more than 750 million impressions around the world this autumn.”

Forecasts predict there will be 340,000 visitors to LA from the UK and Ireland in 2023, a 25% increase from 2022’s total of 270,000 visitors, and 2019 visitation levels will be surpassed in 2024.



