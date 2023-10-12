Jet2Holidays Adds 2 Turkey Destination Offers from Belfast International Airport

UK tour operator Jet2Holidays has added Kaş and Kalkan to its Turkey offering from Belfast International Airport and a host of UK airports.

Turkey/Türkiye has been Jet2Holidays’ fastest-growing holiday destination over the past 5 years.

The expansion of the company’s package holiday offering to Turkey comes on the back of strong demand from customers and travel agents.

Jet2 is making Kas and Kalkan available from Belfast International Airport and a host of UK hubs including Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds-Bradford, Liverpool, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s leading tour operator to Türkiye, we are delighted to be announcing the launch of package holidays with Jet2holidays to Kaş and Kalkan and expanding our offering in the region. Launching a fantastic collection of hotels in these two resorts comes off the back of strong demand for getaways to Türkiye. It gives holidaymakers the chance to visit these authentic Turkish destinations. As well as being able to access this region, holidaymakers can also take advantage of the benefits of booking a package holiday for the first time to Kaş and Kalkan with Jet2holidays. These benefits, combined with our reputation of delivering exceptional customer service, mean we are confident that the launch of package holidays to these new resorts will be popular with customers and independent travel agents.”