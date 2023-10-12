Click & Go is Hiring – Holiday Sales Executive

Full Time & Weekend Cover positions available Company Background

Click&Go is a multi-award-winning online holiday business based in Dublin city centre. Its success is founded on an ethos of excellent customer service coupled with great people working within the business.

It is ranked number one across four key travel categories in Trustpilot and maintains a ranking of Excellent, with a score of 4.9 out of 5.

They are the official holiday partner of Aer Lingus under the brand Holidays With Aer Lingus and manage the FlyShannon brand for Shannon airport.

Our Ambition

The business is focused on growing its market share strongly across its two key markets of Ireland and Poland.

To maintain its leadership in delivering a superior user experience, it continues to invest heavily in technology, both online and in the call centre.

Fostering a culture of innovation is at the core of the Click&Go story and it continues to invest in developing this core capability across its teams.

Purpose of the job

The Holiday Sales Executive will handle sales leads, promote holiday packages, and supply exceptional customer service to clients seeking holiday options. They will work closely with clients to understand their travel needs and preferences, recommend suitable destinations and packages, and convert their sales leads to bookings.

You are responsible for:

Meeting and exceeding your assigned individual and team sales targets

Dealing with inbound sales opportunities via phone, email & social media

Delivering exceptional Customer Experience with every customer engagement

Supplying specialist advice to customers on destinations and properties, pre and post-booking

Following up on potential clients and outbound sales

Upselling to existing clients where the opportunity arises

Aligning with our core Brand values, which are;

o We are happy

o We are responsible

o We are Human

o We are forward-thinking

You will have:

A Customer-centric approach – you take immense pride in delivering an excellent customer experience

Great verbal and written communication skills with a superb telephone manner – a must.

Proven experience in sales or a related field, preferably in the travel industry.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Knowledge of travel destinations, accommodations, and holiday packages.

Ability to build and support client relationships.

Goal-oriented and results-driven.

Excellent negotiation and closing skills.

Proficient in using sales and CRM software.

A want to continually improve



The Perks

Being part of a rapidly expanding company with strong market growth

Uncapped commission payment

Monthly company awards

Frequent invitations to trade events

Occasional Educational trips

City Centre location and/or Working from Home

HOW TO APPLY

If you are interested in applying for this position, please send an up-to-date CV and cover email to [email protected]. In your application, you should clearly show how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go. All applications are treated in strict confidence.