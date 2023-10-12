Ryanair Adds 1,500 Extra Seats and 2 Extra Flights for Ireland v New Zealand Clash

Ryanair has added 1,500 extra seats to meet the huge demand for this weekend’s Rugby World Cup quarter final clash between Ireland and New Zealand.

These extra flights are available to/from Dublin and Paris ensuring that fans can travel to cheer on the Boys in Green live from a stadium seat or fan zone.

Ireland play New Zealand at 8pm on Saturday at the Stade de France in Paris. Ryanair is adding 2 extra flights from Dublin to Paris on that day (October 14) and two extra return flights from Paris to Dublin on October 16.

Ryanair head of communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “We’ve seen phenomenal demand from Irish rugby fans travelling to France for what has already been a spectacular Rugby World Cup. With the highly anticipated Ireland and New Zealand game kicking off this Saturday we’re pleased to announce that we are adding even more flights between Dublin and Paris.“