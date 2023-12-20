SEARCH
Loganair Offers Passengers Opportunity to Change Travel Plans for Free if Hit by Bad Weather in Coming Days

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Loganair is offering passengers who may be affected by adverse weather conditions across Scotland, Ireland and England, in the coming days, the opportunity to adjust their travel plans for free if they are disrupted.

Passengers can choose to re-book on an alternative flight up to 7 days from their original travel date. There will be no change fee or difference in fare payable. If a seat is available on an alternative flight, passengers can transfer their booking to that flight without charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Loganair said: “We plan to fly all our scheduled services. We have standby aircraft and crews in place to help recover disrupted services as soon as weather permits.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
