Loganair Offers Passengers Opportunity to Change Travel Plans for Free if Hit by Bad Weather in Coming Days

Loganair is offering passengers who may be affected by adverse weather conditions across Scotland, Ireland and England, in the coming days, the opportunity to adjust their travel plans for free if they are disrupted.

Passengers can choose to re-book on an alternative flight up to 7 days from their original travel date. There will be no change fee or difference in fare payable. If a seat is available on an alternative flight, passengers can transfer their booking to that flight without charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Loganair said: “We plan to fly all our scheduled services. We have standby aircraft and crews in place to help recover disrupted services as soon as weather permits.”