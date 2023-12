AIB’s Spend Trend consumer spending survey, for 2023, shows that January was the busiest month for flight bookings this year.

Furthermore, the survey showed that January 11 was the single busiest day for flight purchases, when air travel spending was a whopping 57% ahead of the daily average.

Overall, covering all sectors consumer spending rose 8% up to the end of November, according to AIB, with the ever-growing preference for card payments over cash payments helping to drive up consumption.