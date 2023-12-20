SEARCH
Win a Family Pass to the Olympia Theatre Panto!

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Calling all Panto Lovers….ITTN has 1 Family Pass for this year’s 3Olympia Theatre Christmas Panto Olly Polly & The Magic Lamp – which starts tonight (December 20) and runs to January 7, available for one lucky winner.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer this question: Who plays The Genie in Olly Polly & The Magic Lamp?

Email your answers to [email protected] by close of business tomorrow (Thursday, December 21) with your preferred date of attendance. We will endeavour to match your date preference; and will notify the winner well in advance.

Written by Al Porter and Ryan Andrews, Olly Polly is a hilarious twist on the classic Aladdin and stars Fair City duo Ryan Andrews and Maclean Burke; as well as Riverdance’s Zoe Talbot and Malahide’s finest export James Patrice (as The Genie).

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
