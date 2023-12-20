ITTN Interviews Caitriona Toner about JetBlue Launch in Ireland

ITTN’s Shane Cullen sits down with Caitriona Toner to discuss the launch of two new routes from Dublin to Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK) with American airline, JetBlue. These US routes will launch 14 March 2024 and will be operated by A321neo aircraft.

Core, Even More Space & Mint

jetBlue offers 144 Core seats including 42 Even More Space seats with additional legroom. Core seats have 10.1″ HD seatback touchscreen TVs, free on-demand shows, movies and 3D flight map. Even More Space offers up to 38″ of legroom space, early boarding and fast-track security.

jetBlue also has the Mint offering with 14 fully enclosed Mint Suites which give all-aisle access, fully lie-flat seats and a door for added privacy. There will also be 2 Mint Studios which feature the largest bed on a US airline. There is also a 22″ TV, a mirrored vanity plus an extra seat and table.

All passengers can avail of the Pantry which has complimentary snacks and drinks (including alcoholic drinks) which is in addition to meals onboard. All passengers will also have unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi broadband.

Coffee Break with Caitriona Toner

Prices start from €399 return (economy) and €1,500 (business). To find out more from Caitriona plus news of her newly expanded team covering Ireland, check out the latest in the Coffee Break series here:

Webinar and Opportunity to Win a Fam Trip Place

For more on jetBlue, check out ITTN’s webinar where Carrie Day was joined by Caitriona Toner (Senior Sales Manager, Ireland) and Francis McCabe (Sales Manager, Ireland).

ITTN & JetBlue have teamed up, to allow one lucky agent to win a place on a FAM trip to Boston for St Patrick’s Day!

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is answer two easy questions based on Caitriona’s presentation before Friday 5 January 2024. A winner will be chosen at random and contacted in the New Year.

Watch back the webinar and enter the competition here: https://ittn.ie/ittn-and-jetblue/