Win a place on a Boston FAM trip with ITTN & JetBlue!

Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Earlier today, ITTN’s Carrie Day was joined on a live webinar by Caitriona Toner (Senior Sales Manager, Ireland) and Francis McCabe (Sales Manager, Ireland) where a staggering number of agents from the Irish and Northern Irish travel trade learned all about this exciting new airline in the Irish market. If you missed the live webinar, fret not, you can watch it back in your own time!

ITTN & JetBlue have teamed up, to give one lucky agent an opportunity to win a place on a FAM trip to Boston for St Patrick’s Day!

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is answer two easy questions based on Caitriona’s presentation before Friday 5 January 2024. A winner will be chosen at random and contacted in the New Year.

Watch back the webinar and enter the competition here: https://ittn.ie/ittn-and-jetblue/

Good luck everyone!

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
