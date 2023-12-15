Playa Hotels & Resorts Introduces New Premium Room Category, Enclave, at Hilton La Romana

Playa Hotels & Resorts is unveiling its latest premium room category, Enclave, at the Hilton La Romana Family and Adult Resorts. This new offering, replacing the existing premium club room categories, promises guests an elevated and exclusive experience with access to a range of premium amenities. The Enclave includes the private Enclave Lounge and provides the opportunity to enjoy various unique services.

Travel agents can now reserve Enclave rooms and suites for their clients, enhancing their experience at Hilton’s all-inclusive La Romana Resorts in the Dominican Republic. Exclusive amenities for Enclave guests encompass a private Enclave pool featuring a swim-up bar and hydrotherapy waterfall. Additionally, guests have access to the Enclave-only Noor Restaurant for breakfast and lunch, as well as the exceptional Enclave Lounge, offering complimentary computer use and daily culinary options, including continental breakfast, afternoon hors d’oeuvres, delightful desserts, and fine liquors. In-room perks for Enclave guests extend to an upgraded mini bar, an exclusive beach bag, a pillow menu, and nightly turn-down service. This is complemented by services such as a private check-in and check-out experience and exclusive concierge service.

Jade Calver, Business Development Manager UK at Playa Hotels & Resorts, said “The Enclave product offers guests at Hilton La Romana an elevated holiday experience and we are delighted to be able to introduce this premium product to our UK agent family. It is the perfect upgrade for clients looking to heighten their holiday experience with some exclusive added extras and we will be ensuring our agent training events outline this product and its fabulous selling points.”

Agents who book Enclave for their clients can also benefit from Playa Rewards, earning points for each booking logged online. These points can be converted into cash or redeemed for free nights stays across Playa Hotels & Resorts’ all-inclusive Caribbean collection. UK and Irish agents can explore flexible earning options and learn more about Playa Rewards by visiting www.playarewards.com.