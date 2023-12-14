Premier Yachting Hotspots in 2024

Discover the top destinations for yacht charters in 2024, allowing you to plan your next voyage in some of the most sought-after locations around the globe.

Norway: Norway tops our list of bucket list locations! With its breath-taking fjords, abundant

wildlife, and numerous islands, Norway is an incredible destination away from crowded tourist

spots. For the longest days and ample sunlight, consider visiting from April to July. Explore Norway with the Lagoon 51 Nordvaer on a yacht charter.

Mauritius: Another must-visit destination for 2024! Mauritius offers beautiful anchorages,

crystal-clear snorkelling spots, unspoilt beaches, and exotic natural beauty. The Nautitech

Catamaran is the ideal vessel for exploring the wonders of Mauritius, including safari experiences and spotting whales and dolphins in their natural habitat.

Indonesia: With over 17,000 islands, Indonesia provides endless opportunities for exploration.

From the Pink Beach in Flores to famous dive sites in Raja Ampat, Indonesia offers once-in-a lifetime experiences and incredible marine life. Sailing on a luxury Phinisi allows you to charter and witness the best of Indonesia.

British Virgin Islands: One of the world’s most popular charter bases, the BVI’s are home to

sensational cruising grounds and infamous beach bars. With around 60 Caribbean islands, the

BVI’s offer ultimate peace and tranquillity, with consistent warm trade winds and clear

conditions for a smooth ride. November to March is an ideal time to visit, avoiding hurricane

season in September.

Pula, Croatia: A favourite holiday spot for European royalty and aristocracy, Pula in Croatia is

a must-see destination. The region of Istria, known for its wine, offers wine-tasting experiences

and sensational seafood restaurants. Explore the Brijuni National Park and enjoy excellent

sailing in this northern corner of the Dalmatian Coast.

If you’re eager to embark on your 2024 island-hopping adventure, Helm offers bareboat,

skippered, and crewed yachting holidays. Our yacht charter locations include the

aforementioned destinations and many other beautiful areas, such as Croatia, the Balearic

Islands, Greece, Turkey, and the vibrant French Polynesia. Start planning the sailing holiday of

a lifetime!




