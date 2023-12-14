TTG Unveils its Top 50 Travel Agencies Shortlist

The Top 50 Travel Agencies 2024 by TTG has unveiled its shortlisted branches across 12 regional categories including the Republic of Ireland and the Northern Ireland categories.

The Best Travel Agencies – Republic of Ireland category includes Atlantic Travel in Letterkenny, Fahy Travel in Galway, Magic Vacations in Cork, Marble City Travel in Kilkenny, and The Travel Shop/The Cruise Shop in Ashbourne.

The Best Travel Agencies – Northern Ireland category sees its top agencies acknowledged in the shortlist, with Barrhead Travel in Belfast, Clubworld Travel on Lisburn Road in Belfast, Hays Travel in Newtownabbey, and Oasis Travel on Lisburn Road in Belfast securing their places.

Overall, Hays Travel can boast seven branches on the regional shortlist, while Barrhead Travel follows closely with six. Both companies have earned their positions on the shortlist for nationwide categories as well. Additionally, Designer Travel has achieved recognition in four nationwide categories, with its North West store making the regional shortlist.

The upcoming Top 50 Travel Agencies 2024 by TTG ceremony, scheduled for April 25, will be hosted in Manchester for the first time at the city’s Victoria Warehouse. As part of the enhancements to the 2024 program, all 50 winning agencies will be enrolled into the TTG Top 50 Club, providing exclusive opportunities and benefits.

The shortlisting process was carried out by a diverse panel of industry suppliers who assessed agencies based on expertise, service, workplace culture, innovation, and business performance over the past 12 months.