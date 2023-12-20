Universal Studios Set to Open First European Theme Park in UK

Universal Studios is set to open its first European theme park in the UK.

That is according to Sky News, which has claimed Universal has confirmed the news to the broadcaster.

Universal currently has hugely successful and popular theme parks in Florida, California, Japan, China and Singapore.

According to Sky it has identified Bedford, north of London, as its first European location.

Universal Destinations & Experiences has, apparently, bought land in Bedford, but told sky it has not even approached the planning stages and is “at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site”.