Irish Travel Tech Firm Datalex Renews JetBlue Partnership and Adds LATAM Airlines to Client Roster

Dublin-based travel retail technology company Datalex has renewed its long-standing partnership with US airline JetBlue for a further 5 years and added another new client.

It marks the third such partnership renewal, by Datalex, in less than a month – with similar deals with Air China and Canada’s Air Transat being announced in April.

Datalex has also signed a new 5-year contract with Brazil-based LATAM Airlines.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America’s leading airline group which carries over 62 million passengers a year, will benefit from Datalex’s Shopping and Pricing solution through the Datalex Dynamic product. The partnership will enable LATAM Airlines to achieve its digital retailing ambitions as it scales across its indirect NDC channels.

Commenting on the partnership renewal, JetBlue’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer Carol Clements said: “Datalex is a highly valued partner to JetBlue in enabling our vision as a leader in innovation for our customers. We appreciate the partnership that allows us to differentiate JetBlue from our competitors.”

Datalex CEO, Sean Corkery, said: “We are proud to renew our fantastic partnership with JetBlue as they continue to see real returns from our innovative solutions. The recent renewal of three key relationships with JetBlue, Air China and Air Transat, in addition to our new partnership with LATAM, is a huge vote of confidence in our team and our ambition to deliver truly modern airline retailing. As an industry, we are moving on from the challenges of 2022 and I’m very encouraged to see our data for the first quarter of 2023 showing a rebound in airline activity, and a much brighter picture for the year ahead.”