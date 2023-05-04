Turkish Airlines Posts Record First Quarter Revenue Despite Challenges

Turkish Airlines has reported a net profit of $233m for the first quarter of 2023, with revenue rising by 43% – year-on-year – to $4.4bn; representing the carrier’s highest ever first quarter revenue.

It was the airline’s seventh consecutive quarter of profit despite the pandemic and recent natural disasters.

Turkish Airlines demonstrated its ability to navigate through a challenging operating environment during the first quarter of 2023, which was marked by devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş – one of the worst disasters in Türkiye’s history.

Accounting for 84% of the total revenue, passenger revenues rose by 83% to over $3.6bn.