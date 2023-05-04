SEARCH
Brand USA Brings ‘Into Nature’s Wild’ Film to Dublin!

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Brand USA brings its latest film ‘Into Nature’s Wild’ to Dublin, on 9 May!

‘Into Nature’s Wild’ is a MacGillivray Freeman film, produced in association with Brand USA, and presented by Expedia and United Airlines. Welcome drinks and nibbles will be served in The Stella Cinema in Ranelagh at 6pm and the screening will start at 7pm, followed by more refreshments.

This is sure to be a wonderful evening but please be aware, places are limited and on a first come, first served basis. Register your interest here today: https://bit.ly/3NCtiUQ

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Irish Travel Tech Firm Datalex Renews JetBlue Partnership and Adds LATAM Airlines to Client Roster

