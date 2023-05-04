Brand USA Brings ‘Into Nature’s Wild’ Film to Dublin!

Brand USA brings its latest film ‘Into Nature’s Wild’ to Dublin, on 9 May!

‘Into Nature’s Wild’ is a MacGillivray Freeman film, produced in association with Brand USA, and presented by Expedia and United Airlines. Welcome drinks and nibbles will be served in The Stella Cinema in Ranelagh at 6pm and the screening will start at 7pm, followed by more refreshments.

This is sure to be a wonderful evening but please be aware, places are limited and on a first come, first served basis. Register your interest here today: https://bit.ly/3NCtiUQ