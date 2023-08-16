Ireland West Airport Knock Ranked 6th Best in Europe for Passenger Queue Times

Ireland West Airport Knock has been ranked 6th best airport in Europe and the top-ranking Irish airport for passenger queue times.

The ranking came from a recent study carried out by holiday home rental company, Casago, who compiled a best and worst list for airports in terms of their queueing times, using customer reviews from airlinequality.com, the air travel review website run by SkyTrax.

The study looked at passenger reviews to compile a list of the slowest and quickest queueing times at airports across the continent. To discover which airports are the best and worst for queueing times, Casago analysed passenger reviews from airlinequality.com, where each review gave queueing times a rating of between 1 and 5 stars. Individual airports and countries were separately ranked on having the highest percentage of reviews for airport queuing times with a 4 or 5 star rating.

The final results ranked Ireland West Airport as the sixth best airport in Europe, and the top ranked airport amongst its peers both in Ireland and the UK, with 55% of passengers giving the airport a 4 or 5 star rating.

The news comes as July proved to be another record-breaking month for passenger traffic at the airport with a record 91,261 passengers passing through the airport during the month, making it the busiest month of July in the airport’s 38-year history. The passenger numbers represented a 5% increase on July 2022 passenger numbers, and were almost 1% higher than the previous busiest July back in 2014.

The airport’s services to the UK and Mainland and Continental Europe recorded a significant increase in passenger numbers during the month, demonstrating the increased demand for UK and European city breaks and sun holidays from the airport.

Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, said: “We are thrilled to gain international recognition for the efficiency and ease of the passenger journey through the airport.”

Mr Gilmore said: “This is testament to the hard work of our own operational and ground services staff, who despite handling an extra 75,000 passengers in the first seven months of the year have ensured the passenger journey time and experience of using the airport remains top class. I must also acknowledge the critically important role played by the Ryanair operational staff here at the airport who have contributed greatly to this achievement. It’s particularly pleasing to be recognised as the best performing Irish and UK Airport and 6th best airport in Europe by our customers and this is testament to the airport staff and Ryanair’s staff’s efforts and continued commitment to enhancing the passenger experience throughout the airport. I’m also very pleased to report another record month for passenger traffic at the airport in July, as we continue to grow the airport and add more routes and choice for our customers.”