Ryanair Adds Extra Flights from Dublin to France for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Pool Matches

Ryanair has added extra flights from Ireland to France due to high demand from people looking to visit the country to catch Ireland’s group matches in next month’s Rugby World Cup.

The extra flights cover Ryanair’s Dublin-Bordeaux, Dublin-Nantes, and Dublin-Paris routes and cater for Ireland’s pool games against Romania, Tonga, South Africa and Scotland which take place on September 9, 16, 23 and October 7, respectively.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said:

“We’ve had record bookings from rugby fans travelling this year for what is set to be a spectacular Rugby World Cup taking place throughout France. To celebrate this year’s highly anticipated event we are excited to be adding additional flights between Ireland and France on key routes including Dublin to Bordeaux, Dublin to Nantes, and Dublin to Paris, to bring even more fans to/from all the big games.

“As fans make travel plans to watch their favourite teams play live, we encourage all customers to log onto Ryanair.com and book now to avoid missing out.”