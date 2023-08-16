SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsRed Carnation Hotels to Open First Property in Scotland
Travel News

Red Carnation Hotels to Open First Property in Scotland

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

Red Carnation Hotels – the range of boutique and luxury hotels owned by The Travel Corporation (TTC) – is set to open its first hotel in Scotland.

The new ‘100 Princes Street’ in Edinburgh will be delivered by the same team behind Red Carnation’s Xigera Safari Lodge in Botswana and its sole Irish property, Ashford Castle in Co Mayo.

Designed by Toni Tollman, Philippe Bonino, and Brian Brennan the property – which will be located close to the Scottish National Gallery – will go for a “cosy townhouse feel” rather than a traditional hotel vibe. It will feature locally produced artwork, interiors and furnishings.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Finnair Upgrades Passenger Loyalty Programme

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie