Red Carnation Hotels to Open First Property in Scotland

Red Carnation Hotels – the range of boutique and luxury hotels owned by The Travel Corporation (TTC) – is set to open its first hotel in Scotland.

The new ‘100 Princes Street’ in Edinburgh will be delivered by the same team behind Red Carnation’s Xigera Safari Lodge in Botswana and its sole Irish property, Ashford Castle in Co Mayo.

Designed by Toni Tollman, Philippe Bonino, and Brian Brennan the property – which will be located close to the Scottish National Gallery – will go for a “cosy townhouse feel” rather than a traditional hotel vibe. It will feature locally produced artwork, interiors and furnishings.