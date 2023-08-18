Hays Travel Opens Branch in Armagh

Hays Travel – the largest independent travel agent in the UK – has opened a new branch in Armagh.

A launch event on 16 August saw Alderman Margaret Tinsley, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon officially open the branch and a plaque was mounted to commemorate her visit.

photo credit NI Travel News

Stephanie Edgar, branch manager at Unit 7, the Mall Armagh BT61 9AJ, has worked in travel for 10 years and will be joined by 3 expert travel agents.

Ms Edgar said: “We are extremely excited to be opening the Armagh City store. We look forward to meeting local community needs regarding foreign exchange and travel.

“There is lots of availability for last-minute summer 2023 getaways with many late August and September booking deals ready for people in Armagh to grab.“

photo credit NI Travel News

Northern Ireland’s first ever Hays Travel branch opened in October 2019 after the takeover of Thomas Cook’s retail portfolio. Armagh City’s new addition will bring the province’s branch total to 24.

Nicola Allison, Hays Travel Regional Sales Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “Since opening out first branch in Northern Ireland in 2019, our customers have been benefitting from award-winning customer service and our ability to provide the best holiday from a huge range of suppliers.

“After the uncertainty of travel over the last few years, customers are looking for an extra level of reassurance that someone will be on the end of the phone to help them. We have built up a lot of trust with our customers that we don’t take for granted.

“With package holiday providers constantly adding new routes from Belfast, the product offering keeps on growing, with new routes to Tunisia and Egypt to operate this winter.

“We will be recruiting for a range of roles in Armagh, including Assistant Manager and Travel Consultant positions.”