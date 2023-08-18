Tourism Ireland Targets Luxury Travel Visitors at Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas

Tourism Ireland is attending Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas this week – a luxury travel conference exclusive to members of Virtuoso, a global network of agencies which specialise in luxury travel.

Now in its 35th year, the week-long event brings together thousands of Virtuoso luxury travel advisors with travel and tourism providers from over 100 countries. It involves one-to-one pre-scheduled appointments – providing a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland to meet, and do business with, the influential travel professionals in attendance who design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their high net-worth clients.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Virtuoso Travel Week is an excellent platform to showcase Ireland’s superb luxury tourism offering. The format of one-to-one appointments provides a valuable opportunity to meet, and do business with, influential luxury travel professionals – ensuring Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them when recommending destinations to their clients.”

The US remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, the country welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6bn for the economy.