Intrepid Travel Donates to Hawaii Wildfire Relief Effort

Intrepid Travel, the world’s largest B-Corp-certified travel company, has launched an emergency appeal and committed £40,000 through its not-for-profit, The Intrepid Foundation, to support immediate relief efforts in Hawaii following the devastating wildfires that are taking place.

The Intrepid Foundation has partnered with the American Red Cross to offer relief to communities affected by the wildfires. This donation will help enable the Red Cross to provide emergency sheltering, food relief and other critical assistance as this disaster continues.

The Intrepid Foundation will dollar match donations to the Hawaii Wildfire Appeal up to £40,000, doubling donors’ impact.

Red Cross disaster workers are supporting emergency shelters on the islands of Maui and Oahu, which, in addition to providing a safe place to stay and food to eat, help those affected with access to relief supplies, health, mental health and spiritual care services, support with finding loved ones, and casework assistance as people plan their next steps.

With nearly 100 deaths and thousands displaced, the wildfires in Hawaii are now considered the worst natural disaster in the state’s history, and the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

“Intrepid Travel was founded on the idea of using travel as a force for good,” said Matt Berna, Intrepid’s President of the Americas. “By launching this appeal and matching donations, we aim to support the local communities in Hawaii as they recover and get back on their feet, many of whom have devastatingly lost their homes and their livelihoods. Hawaii is such a beloved tourism destination for so many travellers globally, and this tragedy is a stark reminder of the fragility of our natural world and the places we love visiting the most. Our thoughts are with all of those who have lost loved ones and whose lives have been deeply impacted by the fires.”

Intrepid Travel, which runs over 1,000 multi-day small group tours globally, has an extensive customer base in North America and has operated tours in Hawaii in the past.

To donate, visit Hawaii Wildfire Appeal.