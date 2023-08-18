Emirates Back in Ireland for Further Cabin Crew Recruitment Drive

Emirates is back on the road again around Ireland looking to recruit more cabin crew members.

The Dubai-based airline giant currently employs more than 20,000 cabin crew worldwide – re than 200 of whom come from Ireland.

The airline’s latest recruitment roadshow will take place next month in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork (see below for details).

The open days are as follows:

Dublin, 06 th September at 9am in the Hilton, Charlemont Place, Dublin 2

September at 9am in the Hilton, Charlemont Place, Dublin 2 Galway, 08 th September at 9am in the G Hotel & Spa, Wellpark, The old Dublin, Galway City

September at 9am in the G Hotel & Spa, Wellpark, The old Dublin, Galway City Limerick, 22 nd September at 9am in in the Absolute Hotel, Sir Harry’s Mall, Limerick

September at 9am in in the Absolute Hotel, Sir Harry’s Mall, Limerick Cork, 24th September at 9am in The Metropole Hotel, McCurtain Street, Victorian Quarter, Cork

Successful candidates will be provided with free accommodation in the heart of Dubai as well as a tax-free salary.

All four recruitment events are walk in events and pre-registration is not required. However, it is recommended that candidates read the requirements before they arrive which can be found here: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/

Emirates flew its first flight from Ireland in January2012 and operates two flights daily from Dublin to Dubai where passengers are connected to over 140 destinations.

According to Emirates, its 200 Irish recruits describe the role as the “best job in the world”.